LETTER: The art of corruption, perfected

The ANC has honed the art of stealing ever since Madiba ran the first democratic government

10 February 2021 - 17:39
Former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/SANDILE NDLOVU
Former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/SANDILE NDLOVU

What would Nelson Mandela have said if he could know that his release from prison on February 11 1990 opened the ANC corruption floodgates? From parliament’s Travelgate scandal to the arms deal, Nkandla and the recent Covid-19 personal protective equipment looting, each new ANC generation has come up with new tricks of corruption. They have perfected the art of stealing.

Not even sick and dying Covid patients are spared from the theft. The comrades take what they want. I thought that Covid-19 would be a Damascene moment for the party — that it might force it to reflect on what has become of the ANC. As can be seen from former president Jacob Zuma giving the judiciary the proverbial middle finger, the party is beyond redemption.

Sorry Mandela.

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane
Via e-mail

