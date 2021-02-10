Opinion / Letters

LETTER: More job losses ahead

The new National Minimum Wage will add to the many job losses the system has already caused

10 February 2021 - 16:28
Picture: 123RF/DEAN DROBOT
Picture: 123RF/DEAN DROBOT

When a national minimum wage was first mooted the DA warned that jobs would be lost in the process. Sure enough, this happened. The Treasury predicted 750,000 job losses, and though we believe it has been many more than this, any job lost is a tragedy.

The new minimum wage to be implemented from March 1 amounts to a 4.5% increase, that is about 1.5 points above inflation. The business component of Nedlac recommended an increase in line with inflation. The agricultural sector in effect faces an increase of 16% and the domestic sector an increase of almost 19%. It is clear the government doesn’t care about the retrenchments that will surely take place in both sectors.

It is great for workers to receive increases, but these must be sustainable and therefore should be implemented on a sector by sector basis after proper negotiations.

Michael Bagraim, MP
DA deputy employment & labour minister

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: Stand together against poultry predators

The negative economic effects of dumping are well documented
Opinion
2 days ago

LETTER: Call Zuma out, Mr President

Cyril Ramaphosa must prove he is against corruption
Opinion
44 minutes ago

LETTER: Big state, big corruption

Bloated government encourages people to corrupt officials to get tenders and other benefits
Opinion
1 hour ago

LETTER: It’s geographical, guys

The British media’s use of the term 'South African variant' is not a criticism
Opinion
1 hour ago

LETTER: ANC has let down the poor

They have deprived the previously disadvantaged of a chance to succeed
Opinion
2 days ago

LETTER: Siya Kolisi variant sounds better, sure

Springbok contagion affected so many people in England
Opinion
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
TOM EATON: With the fire brigade down the drain, ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
New SA tax law: a bold step for loop structures ...
Opinion
3.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: When Julius Malema loved ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
LETTER: Public servants wage deal was dishonest ...
Opinion / Letters
5.
CAROL PATON: The ever shifting sands of ANC and ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

About 8,000 jobs on the line at Heineken

Companies

Poultry industry reeling from rise in input costs and unfair trading

National

Putco becomes next casualty of Covid-19 restrictions

Companies / Transport & Tourism

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.