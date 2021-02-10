Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Lack of storage is damning, but typical

African liberation movements tend to believe infrastructure doesn’t need maintaining

10 February 2021 - 17:32
Your article about SA’s inability to store the current good rains paints a sorry picture (“Copious rain with too little storage means too little future gain”, February 8). African liberation movements tend to believe infrastructure is something that lasts forever and doesn’t need maintaining, and the ANC is no exception. This explains why we are always short of electricity and water.

The government is like a family that is constantly arguing about who owns the cow while ignoring the increasingly empty larder. Only after they have eaten the cow do they contemplate what happens next.

Despite this being a road well travelled, with warning signs every few kilometres, our masters are asleep at the wheel.

The inevitable crash might happen in slow motion, but the result will be the same: economic stagnation and declining standards for all but a cynical elite.

Bernard Benson
Parklands

