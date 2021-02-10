LETTER: It’s geographical, guys

How disappointing to see editor Lukanyo Mnyanda echoing columnist Peter Bruce’s rant over the UK media’s use of the description “South African variant” in describing a strain of the Covid-19 virus identified by local scientists (“British press’s variant bogeyman a dangerous diversion”, February 7, and “We get a lot wrong but we didn’t create the ‘SA variant’”, February 3).

Why either of these seasoned journalists should feel the country’s reputation is being unfairly tarnished because of this geographical name tag is beyond me.

Mnyanda suggests it’s a diversion to cover Boris Johnson’s bungled handling of the pandemic. Well, Boris-bashing is a sport enjoyed by many liberal writers and nobody could reasonably defend the UK prime minister on that score. However, the narrative is false.

The British media stopped hammering SA in 1994. Even now they tread lightly over the government’s dismal record of incompetence and corruption. They should get more critical, not less.

Richard McNeill

Noordhoek

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.