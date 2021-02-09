Opinion / Letters

LETTER: SA lived experience one of desperation and decay

Under Cyril Ramaphosa’s presidency little has been done with nothing improving

09 February 2021 - 18:15
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS

The problem with Trudi Makhaya’s column is that it fails to deal with ordinary South Africans’ lived experiences (“Flawed narratives about SA’s economy have real effects”, February 7).

The ordinary experience is one of disintegration and decay. Irrespective of wealth, our experience of Cyril Ramaphosa’s presidency has been of little being done and nothing improving — in fact, only deteriorating — since he came to power.

Our lives are beset by an economy that was tanking before Covid-19 struck. The education system is poor; the ability to start a business is fraught with legal strictures; the obligations on big business are such that local investment is diminishing; and foreigners won’t invest because of a range of limiting factors, top of which is broad-based BEE.

On Sunday, Lisa Steyn reported on an analysis by S&P Global Market Intelligence that shows mining exploration spending in SA has hit its lowest level in almost two decades (“SA mining exploration at its lowest level since 2002”, February 7).

SAs share of global budgeted exploration spend dropped 20% from $97.4m (R1.4bn) in 2019 to $77.4m in 2020 — its lowest level since 2002.

Coincidently, 2002 was when the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act was passed. Exploration spending that year was $68m. 

It is now abundantly clear that investors in minerals exploration have not responded positively to minister Gwede Mantashes rushed 2018 Mining Charter III, nor President Cyril Ramaphosas entreaties to invest in SA,” said Paul Miller, director of AmaranthCX, which conducted the analysis. This suggests a more fundamental reform of SAs mining investment policy is required.”

The president’s plans are worth nothing if the results don’t benefit society. And they can’t because free markets are an anathema to Ramaphosa and his party. Perhaps Makhaya should get out of the Union Buildings more.

Sara Gon
Institute of Race Relations

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime phone number.

Labour and business call on Cyril Ramaphosa to detail economic recovery plan at Sona

Groups seek concrete guidance on vaccine strategy and implementation of SA's economic reconstruction and recovery plan
National
1 day ago

Cyril Ramaphosa offers SA’s mining industry little succour

In a strangely bland keynote speech at the Mining Indaba, he ignored an impassioned plea for urgent economic action from the industry
National
1 week ago

LETTER: Stay out of it, Ramaphosa

The president must take his cue from Biden on Trump in the Zuma matter
Opinion
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: In Ramaphosa the business ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
LETTER: Stay out of it, Ramaphosa
Opinion / Letters
3.
TOM EATON: With the fire brigade down the drain, ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
CAROL PATON: The ever shifting sands of ANC and ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
EDITORIAL: Mines dole out bumper dividends
Opinion / Editorials

Related Articles

CAROL PATON: The ever shifting sands of ANC and EFF tea drinking

Opinion / Columnists

EDITORIAL: Mines dole out bumper dividends

Opinion / Editorials

CARTOON: Ramaphosa’s echo chamber

Opinion

LETTER: A caring president

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.