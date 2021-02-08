LETTER: Stay out of it, Ramaphosa

Just as US president Joe Biden has declined to embroil himself in the quagmire of Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, so should President Cyril Ramaphosa avoid getting personally involved in former president Jacob Zuma’s disgraceful machinations to avoid appearing before the Zondo commission.

If he is still president at the time of the final Zondo report Ramaphosa will have the responsibility of implementing its recommendations, and as such he should avoid any possible perception of bias at any stage of the proceedings.

However, inasmuch as his state of the nation address is supposed to be directed at the nation at large and not just at ANC MPs who simply want to hear him gloss over governmental incompetencies and failures and come up with more promises and plans, it should be incumbent on him to address, at length and with gravity and integrity, the state of health of our constitutional democracy.

In various forms this has been under attack, not only by Zuma but also by senior leaders from his own and other political parties. Much of the crime and corruption we have experienced has come about by the deliberate blurring of the separation of powers between party and state for the benefit of the ANC and its cadres, and this is part of the process of undermining our constitution.

The nation needs to hear him committing himself and his ANC-led government to unequivocally uphold the rule of law without fear or favour, and protect our constitutional democracy with the full might of the nation’s law-enforcement institutions. If he does not deem this to be a vital part of this particular state of the nation address, one can only ask why.

David Gant

Kenilworth

