LETTER: Siya Kolisi variant sounds better, sure

I agree with Peter Bruce, but why leave it there? (“We get a lot wrong but we didn’t create the ‘SA variant”, February 3).

Why not give the variant a new name? Why not call it the Handré Pollard virus, because he kept England locked down in their own half? Or the Lukhanyo Am virus, passed in full view of all to Mapimpi?

Or the Cheslyn Kolbe virus, which paralysed the England captain even as he went for the line? Perhaps we need to settle for the Siya Kolisi virus, because contagion of his team affected so many people in that green and pleasant land.

Cedric Harris

Via e-mail

