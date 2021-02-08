Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Public servants wage deal was dishonest from the start

In a normal democracy it would lead to the resignation of all ministers involved

08 February 2021 - 16:51
Public Servants Association members demand higher wages during a march in Johannesburg. Picture: SIMPHIWE NKWALI
Public Servants Association members demand higher wages during a march in Johannesburg. Picture: SIMPHIWE NKWALI

The fear within government circles is obviously that the Constitutional Court will look beyond the mere technicality used by the Labour Appeal Court when rejecting the wage agreement between public servants and the government (“Tito Mboweni commits to bailing out provinces should wage risk materialise”, February 4).

The government negotiators seem to have been entering into an agreement with their fingers crossed. This entire episode is disgusting for many reasons. First, government was fully aware when it first signed the agreement that it could not afford the increases.

Second, the negotiating team must have been given permission to enter into the agreement despite the unaffordability, which could not have escaped their legal advisers.

Third, the agreement was designed to ensure the public servants carried on voting for the governing party. All of the above would in any normal democracy lead to the resignation of all the ministers involved.

Michael Bagraim, MP
DA shadow deputy employment & labour minister

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Public servants say medical aid subsidy increase is cold comfort

The Public Servants Association, which represents 235,000 employees, dismisses the government’s move amid a salary dispute
National
3 days ago

AYABONGA CAWE: Poverty and hardship costing too many South Africans too much

The Treasury must think carefully about how Covid-19 has strained the country’s social fabric to breaking point
Opinion
1 day ago

Tito Mboweni commits to bailing out provinces should wage risk materialise

Should the Constitutional Court decide that the public-sector wage agreement be implemented, provinces would be in for a lot of financial pain
National
4 days ago

HERMAN MASHABA: No to higher taxes

The ANC has driven SA off the fiscal cliff, and talk of raising new taxes for vaccines is a ruse to make you pay for the party’s failure
Opinion
4 days ago

Public sector unions take fight over pay to Constitutional Court

Bid to ensure government does not pick and choose provisions of collective agreement it implements
National
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
TRUDI MAKHAYA: Flawed narratives about SA’s ...
Opinion
2.
LUKANYO MNYANDA: British press’s variant bogeyman ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
TOM EATON: Pretty vacant on Muizenberg beach
Opinion / Columnists
4.
EDITORIAL: The threat of bulk surveillance
Opinion / Editorials
5.
STUART THEOBALD: Can we quit the grand visions ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.