LETTER: Don’t be paranoid, Peter

Peter Bruce is surely being oversensitive, if not a touch paranoid (“We get a lot wrong but we didn’t create the ‘SA variant’”, February 3). As a veteran journalist he ought to know that by referring to “the SA variant” of the Covid-19 virus the British media are not demonising this country, merely using shorthand with their customary vigour to describe one particular strain, which happens to be a virulent one.

They also refer to the “Brazilian variant” and indeed the “UK variant” and the “Kent variant”, which are all mutations of the original and are named after the place where they were first identified. The source is vital, of course, in containing the spread.

SA’s reputation damaged? Hardly. UK health secretary Matt Hancock, who Bruce criticises, went out of his way on national TV to praise the expertise of SA scientists in swiftly identifying the variant and alerting the World Health Organisation to it.

Richard McNeill

Noordhoek

