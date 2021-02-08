LETTER: ANC has let down the poor

Apartheid will be remembered for discrimination and inhumane treatment of people of colour. However, the ANC government will also be remembered for discrimination. It has behaved badly towards the poor, and indeed its own voters, by supplying substandard education and bankrupting state-owned enterprises, to the detriment of thousands of workers.

Its ministers dare not use state health facilities, and most of their children are at private schools in SA and abroad. Billions of rand earmarked for the removal of asbestos from houses occupied by the poor were stolen, thereby depriving the previously disadvantaged of their chance to succeed. Those who were responsible are all leaders, high up in the ANC.

The ANC has continued to gorge at the trough, with the result that the country is in a state of decay. The fiscus has no money and millions of rand have left our shores with South Africans seeking a better life abroad. Investment and employment have continued to fall.

Bigwigs in the ANC continue to flout rules, as in the Esidimeni and personal protective equipment scandals. Former president Jacob Zuma continues to thumb his nose at the rule of law (and the judiciary).

Inasmuch as the apartheid rulers should have stood trial for crimes committed, so should the entire ANC be called to account for the suffering and misery of the entire country, which is tantamount to treason.

Nathan Cheiman

Northcliff

