Opinion / Letters

LETTER: The rains down in Africa

The heavy rainfall recently is a boon for dams, but a danger to some communities

04 February 2021 - 16:36
Flooding after Tropical Cyclone Eloise, in Beira, Mozambique, on January 22 2021. Picture: MERCY AIR VIA REUTERS
Flooding after Tropical Cyclone Eloise, in Beira, Mozambique, on January 22 2021. Picture: MERCY AIR VIA REUTERS

During the past week, the country has experienced major rainfall stemming from Tropical Cyclone Eloise, which has caused damage and flooding in some parts of the country.

The public is warned not to participate in any form of activities in isolated dams and heavy flowing rivers as that might endanger their lives.

The rains that continue to fall in many parts of the country are a positive development in that they are filling both rivers and dams to the desired capacity. At the same time, they are causing devastating floods. Those communities living close to rivers and dams are advised to be alert to changing weather patterns seek shelter in high lying areas when necessary.

Building unnecessary walls can contribute to flooding and pooling in neighbours’ yards; it is advisable to divert water runoff in a direction where it will not do so. Municipalities also play a vital role in keeping storm drainage systems functional. 

Marcus Monyakeni
Free State department of water & sanitation

