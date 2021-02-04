LETTER: Alcohol: too powerful, too deadly

Alcohol, my friend, welcome back. Was it 18 weeks since our last meeting? That didn’t end well. They blamed you for the second wave. The president had no choice but to send you to Siberia for a period of reflection.

As you know, SA loves you. Life without you was hell. Imagine a New Year’s Eve with no high spirits. But you remember the Baragwanath hospital New Year pictures? Bara went viral because your effects were nowhere to be seen.

It was too good to be true. I knew alcohol would not stay away for long. You have friends in high places. SAB threatened to retrench people if you were not brought back. Pure blackmail, but it worked. Alcohol is back. Trauma units will be seas of blood. Stab wounds and gunshots. Car crashes with mangled victims. Deaths.

Look, I am just a simple doctor. I cannot fight the alcohol economy. I am not well connected. No-one knows or hears me. On the other hand, alcohol controls the country.

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane

Via e-mail

