LETTER: 2021’s Sona must address climate change and a UBI
Cyril Ramaphosa needs to commit to to net-zero emissions by 2050 and put money into the hands of hungry people
I hope President Cyril Ramaphosa embraces Business Day columnist Peter Attard Montalto’s suggestion for the state of the nation address (Sona). (“Putting a just energy transition at centre of Sona would be a winner,” January 31.)
Indeed, the idea may already have occurred to him, as it would not be his first reference to a just transition, though the precedent was too vague to carry real weight. There will need to be some substantive detail, not just framing rhetoric, to be convincing enough to mobilise the investor confidence so craved by his finance minister.
I am not fan of the American version of democracy or its executives’ powers, and have never before invoked the US as an exemplar, but two immediate steps by its new president do highlight what decisive leadership can and should deliver, in SA as well. These are things that demonstrably cannot be decided by “the collective” of the governing party or alliance, and are so cross-cutting that it is appropriate for the head of state to take the wheel.
This Ramaphosa could do by setting a clear direction of travel on climate-change mitigation (emissions reductions) through a commitment to net-zero emissions by 2050; and an economic relief package that (among other things) puts money into the hands of hungry people — with a minimum of queuing and humiliation — and thus supports recovery of the demand side that is indispensable to economic growth.
The obvious choice for people-centred economic stimulus — as has been argued within the party and alliance for about two decades and has been eloquently motivated internationally in the best-seller Utopia for Realists: And How We Can Get There (Rutger Bregman) — is a universal basic income (UBI) grant.
Adaptation is not just about forward planning and infrastructure, but building resilience on the ground with urgency
Contemporary and detailed analysis of a range of implementation options for SA — potentially starting in April — is being published on an on-going basis.
On climate-change response, SA’s prevarication regarding an intended emissions pathway is increasingly conspicuous internationally, as is mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe’s predilection for coal. A process is apparently under way (or at least getting started, though details are not available) to revise our pledge for 2026-2030 — the nationally determined contributions as required under the UN’s Paris Agreement.
There is quite enough vagueness or room for manoeuvre in the term “net-zero emissions” for the president to adopt this objective, and he has announced his climate change co-ordinating commission — the appropriate body to figure out how this will best be achieved in SA and exactly what we can pledge to achieve by 2030 (a decision required within about six months of the Sona).
Without decisive leadership on climate ambition we are left with the private sector busy proposing self-serving sectoral targets to accommodate their intended emissions in a backroom process that is designing the national mitigation system provided for in the National Climate Change Bill, which is still stuck with the National Economic Development and Labour Council.
The intention of the interested parties, for example, Business Unity SA, is to pre-empt any democratic process to deliberate on an acceptable national emissions pathway (a carbon budget to 2050) and to avoid consideration of the material consequences for people, social cohesion or inter-generational justice.
In addition to their individual merits, there is significant synergy between realising the “just” component of the transition and (since climate-change response also requires adaptation to the impacts of planetary heating) implementing a basic income grant that will most benefit those who are also most vulnerable to climate change.
Adaptation is not just about forward planning and infrastructure, but building resilience on the ground with urgency, and the most immediate opportunity to develop resilience in SA’s population is to eradicate hunger and stop stunting childhoods — the extreme poverty that afflicts more than a quarter of South Africans.
Putting money into poor people’s hands (for which a UBI is the most efficient and readily available tool) and making a net-zero carbon/emissions commitment will both be beneficial to the economy — for recovery of consumption and attracting investment, respectively, and both are essential to the progressive realisation of constitutional rights. This is not to suggest they are the only imperatives for Sona 2021, but they are the two issues on which presidential decisiveness is most appropriate and urgently needed, while these proposed steps already have considerable popular and political mandate.
The government is quick to invoke national sovereignty in response to industrialised country government pressure to set an emissions pathway consistent with averting climate catastrophe (a challenge that, if taken seriously, reveals the folly of the pretentions of elites in asserting such sovereignty), yet when it comes to the simple right to life of all citizens, some “leaders” defer to transnational financial interests (epitomised by ratings agencies) to pronounce: “We cannot afford it!”
Surely this Sona is our president’s last chance to secure credibility for this administration or any claim to serving the public interest. It will require asserting the full extent of his democratic authority; without such decisiveness by our head of state on these over-arching imperatives, particularly in this time of unprecedented upheaval, we are faced with failure.
Richard Worthington
Via e-mail
