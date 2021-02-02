LETTER: 2021’s Sona must address climate change and a UBI

Contemporary and detailed analysis of a range of implementation options for SA — potentially starting in April — is being published on an on-going basis.

On climate-change response, SA’s prevarication regarding an intended emissions pathway is increasingly conspicuous internationally, as is mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe’s predilection for coal. A process is apparently under way (or at least getting started, though details are not available) to revise our pledge for 2026-2030 — the nationally determined contributions as required under the UN’s Paris Agreement.

There is quite enough vagueness or room for manoeuvre in the term “net-zero emissions” for the president to adopt this objective, and he has announced his climate change co-ordinating commission — the appropriate body to figure out how this will best be achieved in SA and exactly what we can pledge to achieve by 2030 (a decision required within about six months of the Sona).

Without decisive leadership on climate ambition we are left with the private sector busy proposing self-serving sectoral targets to accommodate their intended emissions in a backroom process that is designing the national mitigation system provided for in the National Climate Change Bill, which is still stuck with the National Economic Development and Labour Council.

The intention of the interested parties, for example, Business Unity SA, is to pre-empt any democratic process to deliberate on an acceptable national emissions pathway (a carbon budget to 2050) and to avoid consideration of the material consequences for people, social cohesion or inter-generational justice.

In addition to their individual merits, there is significant synergy between realising the “just” component of the transition and (since climate-change response also requires adaptation to the impacts of planetary heating) implementing a basic income grant that will most benefit those who are also most vulnerable to climate change.

Adaptation is not just about forward planning and infrastructure, but building resilience on the ground with urgency, and the most immediate opportunity to develop resilience in SA’s population is to eradicate hunger and stop stunting childhoods — the extreme poverty that afflicts more than a quarter of South Africans.

Putting money into poor people’s hands (for which a UBI is the most efficient and readily available tool) and making a net-zero carbon/emissions commitment will both be beneficial to the economy — for recovery of consumption and attracting investment, respectively, and both are essential to the progressive realisation of constitutional rights. This is not to suggest they are the only imperatives for Sona 2021, but they are the two issues on which presidential decisiveness is most appropriate and urgently needed, while these proposed steps already have considerable popular and political mandate.

The government is quick to invoke national sovereignty in response to industrialised country government pressure to set an emissions pathway consistent with averting climate catastrophe (a challenge that, if taken seriously, reveals the folly of the pretentions of elites in asserting such sovereignty), yet when it comes to the simple right to life of all citizens, some “leaders” defer to transnational financial interests (epitomised by ratings agencies) to pronounce: “We cannot afford it!”

Surely this Sona is our president’s last chance to secure credibility for this administration or any claim to serving the public interest. It will require asserting the full extent of his democratic authority; without such decisiveness by our head of state on these over-arching imperatives, particularly in this time of unprecedented upheaval, we are faced with failure.

Richard Worthington

Via e-mail

