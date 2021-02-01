Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Yes, the DA would have delivered vaccines

Gareth van Onselen got it right about the opposition party not getting credit when it is due

01 February 2021 - 15:38
Picture: 123RF/LUIS CARCELLER
Picture: 123RF/LUIS CARCELLER

I wish to commend Gareth van Onselen’s excellent column on the DA and vaccines (“The DA would have delivered vaccines”, January 27).

He is so correct — no credit is given to the party when it is due, only an endless stream of criticism, mainly from the press, on “tone” and perceived deficiencies in other fields.

This notwithstanding, the DA’s general upholding of the good, old-fashioned virtues of integrity, honesty and hard work, which seem in rather short supply among the governing party.

Sandra Goldberg
Via e-mail

