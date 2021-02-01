LETTER: Structure of government ensures state’s out of tune

The organs and processes of government are directly comparable to a symphony orchestra and its functions. Consider the basics of an orchestra; the musicians for the various parts of the orchestra (strings, woodwinds, tympani, brass, etc) have to be selected. It is obvious that not just anybody can be selected.

The right candidates will be those players who have been taught how to play their instruments and have gone on to master them, and therefore have the skills to play in harmony with the rest of the orchestra — all of whom will be similarly qualified. They will know how to read the music and how to play it. Next, one has to find a conductor who can also do that, and who can so marshal the members of the orchestra that they all play their roles harmoniously to the contentment and pleasure of the audience.

In an ideal government the ministers and officials would, just like the musicians, have been properly taught, and then attained a mastery of their responsibilities. They are clear about what their responsibilities are and how to execute them (read the music and play it).

The president is responsible for policy and for ensuring that all the ministers are doing their jobs properly to produce a harmonious result, just as the conductor does. And if the end product is harmonious the audience (or the man in the street, in the case of the government) will be content and may even experience pleasure, and the incidence of strikes, xenophobia, violence and crime will be lessened.

There are two principal factors blocking this harmonious outcome. First, and most important, is a compliant parliament. Compliant because the removal of constituency-based representation and the substitution in its place by the party-list mechanism has had the effect of enforcing party loyalty upon MPs because of the risk of losing their jobs, perks and privileges — in other words, the good life — should they not toe the party line. Thus, respecting, honouring and implementing their constitutional obligations has largely gone out of the window.

The second is cadre deployment, and one need only to look at the performance of the state-owned enterprises and various ministries of state to notice how poorly this has performed. It is clear to me that it is the structure of government that is the problem, and it is this that needs reform.

Geoff Mansell

Parkwood

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.