LETTER: Saving is a pain, but it can bring economic healing

In times of economic privation, being able to set aside money becomes a luxury few can afford. The majority of South Africans are becoming increasingly indebted. This phenomenon is particularly pronounced among the previously disenfranchised.

However, it is never too late or too early to get into the habit of saving. Once a surplus of income occurs, where possible it should be set aside or employed in the accumulation of capital.

A prerequisite to trading in an informal market is establishing appropriate supply chains, thus formalising that market over time. This hefty task must be undertaken with great fervour in order to succeed. Consequently, this would inevitably contribute to augmenting asset wealth among previously disenfranchised South Africans.

Great things ordinarily take time to burgeon and require a hint of drudgery. It is imperative that we as South Africans of African descent begin to instil this philosophy into our psyche.

Bolstering small and medium enterprises must be at the heart of any sustainable economic growth strategy. Private enterprise remains the greatest generator of wealth, and is where economic emancipation resides.

Black South Africans must begin earnestly employing the potency of private enterprise. This must be underpinned by the discipline of financial planning as well as the drudgery of saving.

Tumelo Ralinala

Gauteng

