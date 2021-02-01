Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Even placing desperately needed staff is beyond the government

As the financial situation continues to deteriorate, more government posts will be frozen

01 February 2021 - 15:57
Picture: 123RF/SAMSONOVS
Picture: 123RF/SAMSONOVS

Unfortunately, the situation you describe in your article on medical personnel struggling to find jobs is typical, not only when it comes to doctors but with regard to pharmacists and others in the profession (“Newly qualified doctors battle to find jobs in SA’s shambolic public health system”, January 28).

It is now clear to everyone in the professions that the government is unable to co-ordinate even the placement of personnel in desperately needed posts. As the financial situation continues to melt down we will find more and more government posts, functions that are sorely needed, being frozen or just not filled.

It will be interesting to see how the negotiations for the public sector pay increase pan out over the next few months. Remember, state employees are demanding a double-digit increase.

Michael Bagraim, MP
DA deputy shadow employment & labour minister

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

