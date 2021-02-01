LETTER: China is able to soak up SA wine lake

Surely the solution to the wine lake that has apparently formed in SA due to the lockdown regulations is increased exports? In 2019 SA produced 836-million litres (Mlt) of wine, of which 320Mlt were exported, down from 420Mlt in 2018. SA’s traditional markets are the UK (76Mlt) Germany (65Mlt), the Netherlands (21Mlts) and Sweden (17Mlt).

In the UK SA wines generally sell at the bottom end of the market, in the £5 to £10 per bottle range. We compete with other new-world producers such as California, Australia and New Zealand, which generally perform better than we do.

It is a given that premium wines come from traditional producers such as France, Spain and Germany. However, it is sobering to consider that China consumed 1.8-billion litres (Blt) of wine in 2019, making it the fifth-highest consumer after the US (3.3Blt) and France (2.7Blt). SA only exported 6-million litres to China, giving it a market share of 0.033%.

Looked at another way, we could export 180Mlt to China (more than twice what we sell to the UK) and still only have a 1% market share. Not a bad five- to 10-year marketing plan if the department of trade, industry & competition, and Wines of SA can put their heads together.

Bernard Benson

Parklands

