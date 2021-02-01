Opinion / Letters

LETTER: China is able to soak up SA wine lake

Increased exports could offset lockdown regulations in SA

01 February 2021 - 15:48
Picture: 123RF/OLGA YASTREMSKA
Picture: 123RF/OLGA YASTREMSKA

Surely the solution to the wine lake that has apparently formed in SA due to the lockdown regulations is increased exports? In 2019 SA produced 836-million litres (Mlt) of wine, of which 320Mlt were exported, down from 420Mlt in 2018. SA’s traditional markets are the UK (76Mlt) Germany (65Mlt), the Netherlands (21Mlts) and Sweden (17Mlt).

In the UK SA wines generally sell at the bottom end of the market, in the £5 to £10 per bottle range. We compete with other new-world producers such as California, Australia and New Zealand, which generally perform better than we do.

It is a given that premium wines come from traditional producers such as France, Spain and Germany. However, it is sobering to consider that China consumed 1.8-billion litres (Blt) of wine in 2019, making it the fifth-highest consumer after the US (3.3Blt) and France (2.7Blt). SA only exported 6-million litres to China, giving it a market share of 0.033%.

Looked at another way, we could export 180Mlt to China (more than twice what we sell to the UK) and still only have a 1% market share. Not a bad five- to 10-year marketing plan if the department of trade, industry & competition, and Wines of SA can put their heads together.

Bernard Benson 
Parklands

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number. 

LETTER: Tax flows from the super-rich

Punitive taxes will drive the wealthy away, and we will inherit the mess
Opinion
4 days ago

LETTER: EU in vaccine disarray

The bloc has hardly dealt well with the roll-out and preparations for it
Opinion
4 days ago

LETTER: Angela Merkel will be missed

When her name comes up we think leadership
Opinion
4 days ago

LETTER: Government a law unto itself

Agreements with social partners have been ignored when state introduces legislation
Opinion
4 days ago

LETTER: Echoes of Donald Trump in WHO smear article

World Health Organisation’s aim is to promote healthy living
Opinion
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: This is a financial riot
Opinion / Editorials
2.
Growing risks for $50bn Mozambique LNG projects
Opinion
3.
Economic recovery hinges on slowing SA’s ...
Opinion
4.
CARTOON: Zuma ‘shattered’ as appeals run out
Opinion
5.
PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Putting a just energy ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Western Cape wine industry stares down the barrel of lockdown

Opinion / Columnists

MICHAEL FRIDJHON: There’s nothing on the nose about wine tasting

Life

Non-alcohol brands gain from booze ban

Business

Booze ban: SAB lays off 550

Business

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.