LETTER: Give government a break over vaccines

The government has recently come under fire over the purchasing of coronavirus vaccines. Some have criticised the government for apparently not planning to purchase the lion’s share of SA’s coronavirus vaccines from US pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and Moderna. Presumably, had SA officials scurried to these entities there would have been unanimous praise of the government’s strategy.

But there is a plausible explanation for the government’s approach. The AstraZeneca vaccine developed by the University of Oxford is more appropriate for tropical climates and developing countries because it does not require ultra-cold storage.

It has a 70% efficacy rate from two dosing regimens, and 90% of that effect comes from the first dose. In addition, the AstraZeneca vaccine is vastly more affordable than the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

We should not judge too harshly. The sheer weight of governing placed on the shoulders of those in power is something few are able to fully comprehend.

Tumelo Ralinala

Gauteng

