Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Give government a break over vaccines

There is a plausible explanation for the government’s vaccine strategy

26 January 2021 - 16:21
Picture: 123RF/DAVID IZQUIERDO ROGER
Picture: 123RF/DAVID IZQUIERDO ROGER

The government has recently come under fire over the purchasing of coronavirus vaccines. Some have criticised the government for apparently not planning to purchase the lion’s share of SA’s coronavirus vaccines from US pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and Moderna. Presumably, had SA officials scurried to these entities there would have been unanimous praise of the government’s strategy.

But there is a plausible explanation for the government’s approach. The AstraZeneca vaccine developed by the University of Oxford is more appropriate for tropical climates and developing countries because it does not require ultra-cold storage.

It has a 70% efficacy rate from two dosing regimens, and 90% of that effect comes from the first dose. In addition, the AstraZeneca vaccine is vastly more affordable than the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

We should not judge too harshly. The sheer weight of governing placed on the shoulders of those in power is something few are able to fully comprehend.

Tumelo Ralinala 
Gauteng

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: Everything is stacked against SA’s food industry

The ministry will say employers can apply for exemptions from the bargaining council, but these are notoriously difficult to obtain
Opinion
5 days ago

LETTER: ANC’s hatred for Western democracy is growing

The bulk of senior leadership in the government and ANC would literally rather die than turn to private-sector pharmaceutical firms
Opinion
5 days ago

LETTER: Ramaphosa has been sleeping on the job for years

He was charge of Jacob Zuma’s war room tasked with sorting out Eskom for five years, and we all know how that played out
Opinion
5 days ago

LETTER: Beware of Eskom and unintended consequences

The 1998 white paper on energy policy is what has led to today’s load-shedding
Opinion
5 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: Moderna vaccine mess covered up ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
TOM EATON: If your mask slips, hug the police to ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
GAVIN RICH: Rubbish served at Newlands is par for ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
CAROL PATON: Cyril Ramaphosa lonely at the top as ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
DESNÉ MASIE: Biden takes the helm amid US ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

PETER BRUCE: Moderna vaccine mess covered up with libel and spin

Opinion / Columnists

EU standoff with AstraZeneca raises vaccine tensions

World / Europe

Covid-19 vaccine is seemingly effective against new strains, Moderna says

Companies

Merck shuts down vaccine trial after ‘disappointing’ results

Companies

KATHARINE CHILD: If Ramaphosa wants vaccine rollout to work, the private sector ...

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.