LETTER: Alliance is albatross around Cyril Ramaphosa’s neck

In 1994 the ANC inherited what Francis Fukuyama would call a capable state, with a diverse economy. It spent its first decade in power doing largely sensible things (for which I defended it, while voting DA).

However, in the next decade the ANC presided over the disintegration and then destruction of that capable state and the demoralisation of the economy. It was hamstrung in pursuing sensible economic policies by contradictory positions within the tripartite alliance, with its “capital bad, labour good; we must control levers of power” dogma.

In addition, a culture of impunity and entitlement among the alliance’s deployees became rampant. Nevertheless, SA business, reviled by the ANC as the necessary evil that pays taxes and wages, somehow survived. In the past five years the finance minister’s authority within the cabinet has weakened and budgets are scorned by economically illiterate ministers. Representations by business (and citizens) go unanswered by an incompetent bureaucracy.

And so we now have an incapable third-world state. It has run out of other people’s money and is overseen by an alliance whose collective beliefs are far beyond their (and its) sell-by date.

The economy is a shadow of its former self.

When will the president concede that he cannot save the ANC (and the country) unless he jettisons the alliance? Only that will free him up to recruit capable help, fire the incompetents and persuade the ANC to drag itself into the 21st century.

If he can’t do all of that, he may as well resign and turn off the lights when he leaves.

David Clegg

St James

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.