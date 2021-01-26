Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Alliance is albatross around Cyril Ramaphosa’s neck

The president should free himself to recruit capable help, fire the incompetents and modernise the ANC

26 January 2021 - 15:59
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Jerome Delay/Pool via REUTERS
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Jerome Delay/Pool via REUTERS

In 1994 the ANC inherited what Francis Fukuyama would call a capable state, with a diverse economy. It spent its first decade in power doing largely sensible things (for which I defended it, while voting DA).

However, in the next decade the ANC presided over the disintegration and then destruction of that capable state and the demoralisation of the economy. It was hamstrung in pursuing sensible economic policies by contradictory positions within the tripartite alliance, with its “capital bad, labour good; we must control levers of power” dogma.

In addition, a culture of impunity and entitlement among the alliance’s deployees became rampant. Nevertheless, SA business, reviled by the ANC as the necessary evil that pays taxes and wages, somehow survived. In the past five years the finance minister’s authority within the cabinet has weakened and budgets are scorned by economically illiterate ministers. Representations by business (and citizens) go unanswered by an incompetent bureaucracy.

And so we now have an incapable third-world state. It has run out of other people’s money and is overseen by an alliance whose collective beliefs are far beyond their (and its) sell-by date.

The economy is a shadow of its former self.

When will the president concede that he cannot save the ANC (and the country) unless he jettisons the alliance? Only that will free him up to recruit capable help, fire the incompetents and persuade the ANC to drag itself into the 21st century.

If he can’t do all of that, he may as well resign and turn off the lights when he leaves.

David Clegg
St James

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: Expropriation is antithesis of a market-led economy

Xi Jinping’s Davos speech shows even China sees markets as compatible with its socialist system
Opinion
1 hour ago

LETTER: Peter Bruce’s volte-face on Ramaphosa and ANC

Less than two years ago, Bruce exhorted readers to vote for the ANC to support Cyril Ramaphosa
Opinion
1 day ago

LETTER: Anglo betrayed industrial interests in SA

Anglo American permitted sale of Highveld Steel and Samancor to East European oligarchs
Opinion
2 hours ago

LETTER: Super-rich offset high taxes with campaign contributions

Cyril Ramaphosa only signed the Political Parties Funding Act into law after being threatened with an urgent interdict
Opinion
2 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: Moderna vaccine mess covered up ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
TOM EATON: If your mask slips, hug the police to ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
GAVIN RICH: Rubbish served at Newlands is par for ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
CAROL PATON: Cyril Ramaphosa lonely at the top as ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
DESNÉ MASIE: Biden takes the helm amid US ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

LETTER: Peter Bruce’s volte-face on Ramaphosa and ANC

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Super-rich offset high taxes with campaign contributions

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ANC’s hatred for Western democracy is growing

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.