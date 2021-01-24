LETTER: Peter Bruce’s volte-face on Ramaphosa and ANC

While Peter Bruce is to be congratulated for having the savvy to call Moderna's Patrick Bergstedt about the availability of Covid vaccines, it has been with increasing bemusement and anger that I have been reading his columns over the past few weeks. (“Hello, useless ANC. I phoned Moderna and they have vaccines for us”, January 20).

These columns have all attacked the ANC for its ineptitude and corruption, yet this is the same Bruce who, less than two years ago, exhorted Business Day readers to vote for the ANC to support Cyril Ramaphosa.

At the time, I wrote to Business Day saying what a ridiculous argument he had put forward in saying that a vote for the ANC was a vote to show support for Ramaphosa when, in fact, it was also a vote for Ace Magashule and Jessie Duarte.

Anyone with two grey cells could have predicted Ramaphosa would be a useless president as he doesn’t rule SA, the national executive committee of the ANC does. Ramaphosa only has three votes (including his own) out of the six that are necessary for Luthuli House to decide how to run SA. Parliament doesn’t rule SA, Luthuli House does.

Any vote for the ANC at any time is a vote against democracy and hands control of the country to six people who are unelected by the majority of South Africans.

Trevor McGlashan

Via e-mail

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.