Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Peter Bruce’s volte-face on Ramaphosa and ANC

Ramaphosa doesn’t rule SA, the national executive committee of the ANC does

24 January 2021 - 20:44
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Jerome Delay/Pool via REUTERS
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Jerome Delay/Pool via REUTERS

While Peter Bruce is to be congratulated for having the savvy to call Moderna's Patrick Bergstedt about the availability of Covid vaccines, it has been with increasing bemusement and anger that I have been reading his columns over the past few weeks. (“Hello, useless ANC. I phoned Moderna and they have vaccines for us”, January 20).

These columns have all attacked the ANC for its ineptitude and corruption, yet this is the same Bruce who, less than two years ago, exhorted Business Day readers to vote for the ANC to support Cyril Ramaphosa.

At the time, I wrote to Business Day saying what a ridiculous argument he had put forward in saying that a vote for the ANC was a vote to show support for Ramaphosa when, in fact, it was also a vote for Ace Magashule and Jessie Duarte.

Anyone with two grey cells could have predicted Ramaphosa would be a useless president as he doesn’t rule SA, the national executive committee of the ANC does. Ramaphosa only has three votes (including his own) out of the six that are necessary for Luthuli House to decide how to run SA. Parliament doesn’t rule SA, Luthuli House does.

Any vote for the ANC at any time is a vote against democracy and hands control of the country to six people who are unelected by the majority of South Africans.

Trevor McGlashan
Via e-mail

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: We need a stronger cabinet, not social compacts

A unified, consensus-seeking cabinet could grasp the nettle instead of straws, as the ANC government does
Opinion
3 days ago

LETTER: Ramaphosa has been sleeping on the job for years

He was charge of Jacob Zuma’s war room tasked with sorting out Eskom for five years, and we all know how that played out
Opinion
3 days ago

LETTER: ANC’s hatred for Western democracy is growing

The bulk of senior leadership in the government and ANC would literally rather die than turn to private-sector pharmaceutical firms
Opinion
3 days ago

LETTER: No cash for grants, only for politicians

"The people shall govern" has been trashed, to become a meaningless slogan better placed on a placard next to the pig trough on Animal Farm
Opinion
3 days ago

LETTER: SA should make its own vaccines

We have the scientists and Covid-19 vaccines are a profitable business
Opinion
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: Hello, useless ANC. I phoned Moderna ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
LETTER: Ramaphosa has been sleeping on the job ...
Opinion / Letters
3.
CAROL PATON: ANC might come to regret Cyril ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
LUKANYO MNYANDA: Is ready, steady central banking ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
GHALEB CACHALIA: The government, Eskom, social ...
Opinion

Related Articles

PETER BRUCE: Hello, useless ANC. I phoned Moderna and they have vaccines for us

Opinion / Columnists

LETTER: Ramaphosa has been sleeping on the job for years

Opinion / Letters

TIM HARFORD: We’re living in a golden age of ignorance

Opinion / Columnists

LETTER: ANC’s hatred for Western democracy is growing

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Taxes for vaccines is a disgrace

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.