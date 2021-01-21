LETTER: The very real dangers within the Expropriation Bill

The public has until February 10 to comment on the Expropriation Bill. However, it is very concerning that the average person does not realise the danger locked in the suggested bill and therefore sees no reason to comment on it.

In the past, the ANC used smart wordplay to push through significant changes that had enormous impact on South Africans. Consider what it did with the nationalisation of mineral and water rights. The legal owners lost their valuable rights or have to abide by strict and often senseless regulations, causing immense damage. It is no different with the Expropriation Bill.

The bill’s motivation is that section 25 of the constitution states that any property can be expropriated if it is in the public’s interest. Here, public interest entails the nation’s commitment to land reform and the reforms creating equal access to SA’s natural resources.

The constitution’s section 25 (4) clearly states that property is not limited to land. The implication is far-reaching and should be considered when referring to property in the proposed bill. As confirmation, the bill often states: “if the property is land”. This indicates that certain actions apply to land, but that other property is also valid.

We shouldn’t be naïve about the full implication of the bill. Even though some properties are specified as qualifying for expropriation without compensation, it also includes some state-owned land categories. How can the government expropriate land it already owns? That is simply ridiculous.

It also singles out land not in use and land owned for speculation as qualifiers for nil compensation. Who makes that decision? What does “not in use” entail?

The most important part of the sentence relating to the categories that can be considered for nil compensation in the bill is that nil compensation won’t necessarily be limited to those categories.

The Expropriation Bill has been written as vaguely and broadly as possible — just as the ANC prefers. It has already proven that it will interpret the law in any way that will further specific ideologies, despite the consequences.

As soon as any part of the principle of private ownership is broken down it is a matter of time before it will be able to do with property just as it pleases under the guise of public interest — and without compensation.

Even before Covid-19 reached the country, SA entered an economic slump and the pandemic deepened it. Unemployment, and therefore also poverty, is out of control. Only drastic economic growth can lead to a positive financial result.

But if the government persists in pushing through the Expropriation Bill and can then legally claim assets without any compensation, it will look a lot like theft in the eyes of rational investors. The previous scenario is the only solution to save the SA economy.

I cannot emphasise enough the importance of private ownership as the basis for a successfully functioning economy. The ANC is stealing the future of South Africans with this ideologically driven piece of legislation. If the party is so concerned about empowerment, why do Reconstruction and Development Programme-house owners still not have the title deeds for their properties?

Any person or institution with hope left for our country and its people must oppose this draconian legislation with all their might.

The Transvaal Landbou-Unie (TLU) will request the opportunity to make a presentation before the parliamentary committee in addition to submitting written comments. Supporters can send their comments to the TLU to be included in the presentation.

Bennie van Zyl

GM, TLU

