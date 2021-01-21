LETTER: Taxes for vaccines is a disgrace

That the National Treasury is “considering raising taxes as one of several possible mechanisms to fund the biggest vaccination drive in SA’s history” should draw moral condemnation from all sectors of society, and raise serious questions regarding the government’s spending “priorities” over the years.

SAA stands to receive another R15bn or more; the SABC, Eskom and a myriad others are next in line. Through giving bailout after bailout to “businesses” that should have stood or failed on their own merits, the government has driven SA into this fiscal quagmire, with the accompanying embarrassing credit rating.

Has the entire R500bn Solidarity Fund been depleted? Have there been any announcements that the president and his cabinet will give 75% of their salaries to the vaccine programme as an act of “social solidarity”? As tends to be the case, in 99 times out of 100, when politicians and bureaucrats speak of the need for everyone to sacrifice for the common good, they mean citizens, not themselves.

That raising taxes is even being discussed is an indictment on the government’s policies and spending choices of years past and since the imposition of the lockdown in March 2020. Repeated bans on the sale of alcohol (and 2020’s ban on the sale of tobacco) have hit Sars’ ability to collect taxes extremely hard. The billions in lost sin taxes could have gone some way towards funding vaccine procurement and rollout.

Treasury director-general Dondo Mogajane has indicated that government views Covid-19 vaccines as a “public good”, but this apparently noble language used does not mask the simple fact that a public good need to be funded. Without an active economy there is insufficient tax revenue, and, in turn, public goods dry up.

When a government squanders billions through corruption and inefficiency, no-one should be surprised that there is little left to provide any public good. In SA, poorer citizens (the overwhelming majority of whom are black) suffer the consequences.

South Africans are struggling immensely after years of misguided policies and ideology; they should not be expected to front up for government’s failings.

Chris Hattingh

Free Market Foundation

