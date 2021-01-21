LETTER: State’s plan for buying Covid-19 vaccine is corruption in the making

Our government, having failed to secure vaccines on time and then failing to make payments when due, now wants to raise taxes to cover the costs of paying double the price when ordering from India ("SA paying huge premium for Covid-19 shots from Serum Institute of India", January 21).

As was so clearly demonstrated with the health department’s PPE procurement, corruption and fraud will go into top gear as those connected to the ANC jump on the bandwagon to steal money from the public. The fact that lives are at risk has meant absolutely nothing to these fraudsters.

Now the vaccine procurement is starting to smell too. Government, in its infinite wisdom, has decided that it alone will purchase all vaccines to prevent corruption. Oh really!

The fact that we already must pay double the EU and US price to obtain vaccines from India tells me my suspicions are correct. Peter Bruce’s article on the same issue shows up the total incompetence of the ANC government (“Hello, useless ANC. I phoned Moderna and they have vaccines for us,” January 20).

The government’s insistence on a monopoly to purchase, and now the double pricing, makes me suspect this is nothing more than blatant corruption in the making once again. The ANC is desperate for funds to waste, and we the taxpayer must foot the bill again. We are all sick of our taxes being wasted or stolen.

Albert Questiaux

Hout Bay

