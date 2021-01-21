Opinion / Letters

LETTER: State’s plan for buying Covid-19 vaccine is corruption in the making

The ANC is desperate for funds to waste, and the taypayer must must foot the bill

21 January 2021 - 13:00
Picture: REUTERS/IVAN ALVARADO
Picture: REUTERS/IVAN ALVARADO

Our government, having failed to secure vaccines on time and then failing to make payments when due, now wants to raise taxes to cover the costs of paying double the price when ordering from India ("SA paying huge premium for Covid-19 shots from Serum Institute of India", January 21).

As was so clearly demonstrated with the health department’s PPE procurement, corruption and fraud will go into top gear as those connected to the ANC jump on the bandwagon to steal money from the public. The fact that lives are at risk has meant absolutely nothing to these fraudsters.

Now the vaccine procurement is starting to smell too. Government, in its infinite wisdom, has decided that it alone will purchase all vaccines to prevent corruption. Oh really!

The fact that we already must pay double the EU and US price to obtain vaccines from India tells me my suspicions are correct. Peter Bruce’s article on the same issue shows up the total incompetence of the ANC government (“Hello, useless ANC. I phoned Moderna and they have vaccines for us,” January 20).

The government’s insistence on a monopoly to purchase, and now the double pricing, makes me suspect this is nothing more than blatant corruption in the making once again. The ANC is desperate for funds to waste, and we the taxpayer must foot the bill again. We are all sick of our taxes being wasted or stolen.

Albert Questiaux
Hout Bay

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

SA and India press for IP waiver for Covid-19 drugs at WTO

Opponents, including the EU,  US and Switzerland, show little sign of budging
World
1 day ago

Calling the (behavioural) shots over vaccines

It will take 67% of the population to be vaccinated to reach herd immunity; here is how those still reluctant can be persuaded to join in
Opinion
9 hours ago

Eat the rich: Sars targets wealthy tax cheats

As ‘lifestyle audits’ are proposed to unearth tax cheats, the problem of SA’s tax morality goes far deeper than just wringing more from the wealthy
Features
9 hours ago

SHABIR MADHI: SA failed to get its act together on vaccines: here’s how

If the country depends solely on public sector control in the distribution of Covid-19 vaccines, it will fail dismally. It’s critical that the ...
Features
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: Hello, useless ANC. I phoned Moderna ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
EDITORIAL: SA will need to show Joe Biden it is ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
EDITORIAL: Reserve Bank probably won’t act, but ...
Opinion / Editorials
4.
LETTER: UIF pulling a mean trick on workers
Opinion / Letters
5.
CAROL PATON: ANC might come to regret Cyril ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.