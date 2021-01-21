LETTER: State offices need to be manned 24 hours a day

Business Day readers will be saddened at reports of the elderly and disabled having to sleep overnight outside SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) offices to be attended to. And, even worse, being drenched by a police water cannon.

At the best of times, offices of the department of home affairs have people wanting passports or ID cards having to start queuing from 6am as by 10am new arrivals are told the queue is full for the day. This is unacceptable in a democracy.

The immediate solution is that Sassa and home affairs offices organise two or three shifts of counter clerks working 24 hours a day until all queues are cleared, just as police stations and hospitals have always done.

The medium term answer is that Sassa must stagger due dates alphabetically over the month according to the surnames of applicants, so the numbers waiting to be attended to on any one day are spread over the month.

Voters should press their MPs to raise this in the next virtual session of parliament.

Keith Gottschalk

Claremont

