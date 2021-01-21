Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Ramaphosa has been sleeping on the job for years

He was charge of Jacob Zuma’s war room tasked with sorting out Eskom for five years, and we all know how that played out

21 January 2021 - 16:15
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Jerome Delay/Pool via REUTERS

Is Peter Bruce alright? After urging his readers before the last election to give Cyril Ramaphosa a chance, he has now discovered that Ramaphosa is “sleeping on the job” (“Hello, useless ANC. I phoned Moderna and they have vaccines for us”, January 20). 

His latest column brought a smile to my face. I engaged with his “vote ANC to save Cyril” arguments before the election, but decided against following the advice: Ramaphosa was already asleep on the job then. He was, after all, in charge of Jacob Zuma’s war room tasked with sorting out Eskom for five years — and we all know how that played out.

Ramaphosa did not see anything, did not hear anything and did not say anything. And by the way, he did not do anything either.

FJ Mueller
Brackendowns

