LETTER: Everything is stacked against SA’s food industry

The ministry will say employers can apply for exemptions from the bargaining council, but these are notoriously difficult to obtain

21 January 2021 - 17:10
It is common cause that the restaurant, fast-food and catering industry is on its knees. The lockdowns have progressively destroyed this industry, to the extent that probably more than half of such businesses in the country are either insolvent or teetering on the edge of bankruptcy.

Everything is stacked against this industry, especially the curfew and the banning of liquor sales. The ostensible motivation is to slow the spread of Covid-19, but one would think it would be a lot more effective to buy and dispense vaccines as quickly as possible.

Despite the above, our employment and labour minister, in his wisdom, has taken the strange step of extending a bargaining council agreement from Gauteng to the eight other provinces. This means minimum wages must be increased, and there will be new night shift allowances and late night allowances as well as council fees, as well as higher funeral and provident fund contributions.

All of this sounds fantastic for restaurant staff, but really needs to be explored a bit deeper. As the industry is progressively destroyed what it really means is that there will be more closures and retrenchments. The ministry will say employers can apply for exemptions from the bargaining council, but these are notoriously difficult to obtain and are normally meaningless once they have been granted.

The ministry seems hell-bent on hammering the final nails into the hospitality industry's coffin.

Michael Bagraim, MP
DA employment and labour spokesperson

