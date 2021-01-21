Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ANC’s hatred for Western democracy is growing

The bulk of senior leadership in the government and ANC would literally rather die than turn to private-sector pharmaceutical firms

21 January 2021 - 16:17
Picture: REUTERS/IVAN ALVARADO
Picture: REUTERS/IVAN ALVARADO

Peter Bruce’s most recent column was a strong piece — except in his diagnosis of the problem (“Hello, useless ANC. I phoned Moderna and they have vaccines for us,” January 20).  

It’s not a lack of confidence or incompetence that explains the vaccine debacle at least not alone. Much of the problem is ideological. President Cyril Ramaphosa might be “asleep at the wheel”, but around him the ANC has deepened its loathing for Western democracies and private enterprise. Add those two together and nothing is despised more than private pharmaceutical firms in those democracies.

The bulk of the senior leadership in government and the ANC would literally rather die (or see South Africans die) than turn to Western private sector pharmaceutical firms for help.

Frans Cronje
Institute of Race Relations

LETTER: Don't blame high tides for lack of water

In Shelley Beach, as in Ethekwini, a disinterested civil service doesn’t care about the lack of water
Opinion
2 days ago

LETTER: Israel violates convention over vaccines for Palestine

Israel, as the occupying power, is ‘responsible for prophylactic and preventive measures ... to combat the spread of contagious diseases’
Opinion
1 day ago

LETTER: Writer's anti-Israel argument based on false contention

The West Bank and Gaza were illegally occupied by Jordan and Egypt between 1948 and 1967 — a fact not mentioned by Gunvant Govindjee
Opinion
4 hours ago

LETTER: Ramaphosa has been sleeping on the job for years

He was charge of Jacob Zuma’s war room tasked with sorting out Eskom for five years, and we all know how that played out
Opinion
1 hour ago

LETTER: Beware of Eskom and unintended consequences

The 1998 white paper on energy policy is what has led to today’s load-shedding
Opinion
3 hours ago

