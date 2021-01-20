An open letter to BDO SA’s auditing colleagues, peers, and partners

We have a simple message, but one that’s critical to ensuring the legitimacy of our profession: Let’s strive to be better, not bigger

The auditing scandals over the past few years have been highly visible and the intense media scrutiny has unfortunately tainted the entire profession. And while we know the professional failure of one firm isn’t a failure of the profession itself, it leaves people asking questions.

As auditors, we have an almost sacred role in an economy based on trust and the public good. Shareholders, investors, employees, communities, in fact, anyone affected by a company’s operations, rely on us to ensure that the financial disclosures of the companies we work for are fair and accurate. Every time that trust is broken, it breaks down the value and reputation we have built over decades.

At a time when firms can use sophisticated technology and analytics to cherry-pick any set of facts that suits them; when assets aren’t only physical but intangible, easily misunderstood, fragile, and often volatile, the world needs the healthy skepticism we bring to a business.

But let’s be better before being bigger. Be better about owning failure without trying to “PR” the story. Be better about internal governance and external oversight – it shouldn’t take a whistle-blower to blow open a story - you should have seen it coming.

This isn’t a dig, and it isn’t dirt. It’s a call to us all to be better guardians of our profession. Growth can’t be the only goal. We all have targets to meet and incentives to aim for, but doing what is right, and doing it well, must come first. Otherwise, what’s the point?

