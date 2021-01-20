LETTER: Approach of medical schemes panel is dodgy

Your report on the accusation that medical schemes racially profile those they investigate states that the panel found no evidence of explicit racial bias in their methodology of approach via algorithms and other methods (“Interim report finds health professionals suffer racism”, January 19).

The schemes are accused of racial bias in the findings of their investigations.

Any investigation can only come to a conclusion through the evidence it collects. If there was evidence to show guilt in those accused of fraud, then what must be investigated is the quality of evidence upon which those findings were made. What is important is the guilt of the person, not his or her colour. Were the panel to focus on the processes of case investigation, this would provide a more useful report.

I question the panel’s approach, too, when it releases the statement: “It is difficult to rectify processes that were found to be sound and carry appropriate integrity”. Why would it want to rectify them? Are they looking for the truth or for what they want to find?

Similarly, the panel admits there was no check into the veracity of the individuals who claimed to be discriminated against, but in the next breath it states that those who made these claims were subject to “degrading, humiliating and distressing ... racism”. What sort of panel can accept what it does not check?

Roger Graham

Cape Town

