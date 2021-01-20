Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Approach of medical schemes panel is dodgy

Focusing on the processes of case investigation would provide a more useful report

20 January 2021 - 15:23
Picture: 123RF/SAMSONOVS
Your report on the accusation that medical schemes racially profile those they investigate states that the panel found no evidence of explicit racial bias in their methodology of approach via algorithms and other methods (“Interim report finds health professionals suffer racism”, January 19).

The schemes are accused of racial bias in the findings of their investigations.

Any investigation can only come to a conclusion through the evidence it collects. If there was evidence to show guilt in those accused of fraud, then what must be investigated is the quality of evidence upon which those  findings were made. What is important is the guilt of the person, not his or her colour. Were the panel to focus on the processes of case investigation, this would provide a more useful report.

I question the panel’s approach, too, when it releases the statement: “It is  difficult to rectify processes that were found to be sound and carry appropriate integrity”. Why would it want to rectify them? Are they looking for the truth or for what they want to find? 

Similarly, the panel admits there was no check into the veracity of  the individuals who claimed to be discriminated against, but in the next breath it states that those who made these claims were subject to “degrading, humiliating and  distressing ... racism”.  What sort of panel can accept what it does not check?

Roger Graham
Cape Town

LETTER: Don’t blame high tides for lack of water

In Shelley Beach, as in Ethekwini, a disinterested civil service doesn’t care about the lack of water
Opinion
23 hours ago

LETTER: Israel violates convention over vaccines for Palestine

Israel, as the occupying power, is ‘responsible for prophylactic and preventive measures ... to combat the spread of contagious diseases’
Opinion
23 hours ago

LETTER: Bailouts for individuals should be taxed too

Donations for paying bail and fines should be thoroughly investigated
Opinion
2 days ago

LETTER: Covid tax? Forget it

SA is hopelessly overtaxed to finance corruption and wastage.
Opinion
2 days ago

LETTER: Ters dispute process streamlined

There are now dedicated officials to handle complaints from businesses
Opinion
2 days ago

