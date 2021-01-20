LETTER: A nexus for black Africans

Opinion / Letters

Nearly three decades into our egalitarian dispensation the equity held by black Africans in the SA economy remains negligible. This can only be fundamentally rectified through establishing as well as fostering mercantile nexuses among African people.

The government cannot be expected, nor is it possible, to reduce inequality through legislation alone. Having said that, it cannot be that the majority of Africans remain destitute in the land of their ancestors, which is endowed with such wealth.

As Africans we can no longer blame others for our ills, nor can we rely entirely on the government for succour. Thus, greater rapport among native South Africans in the accumulation of wealth becomes imperative. Wealth creation is greatly needed to reduce inequality and afford the majority of native South Africans a sense of dignity.

This should be what we all collectively strive and work towards. Tribalism is something we should be wary of as we advance towards this endeavour. Tribalism has the potential to derail greater liaison among Africans.

We may revere different pantheons, but our respective native clans are very much akin to one another. It is time we shrugged off lethargy and began fostering greater collaboration.

Tumelo Ralinala
Mayfield Park

