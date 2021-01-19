LETTER: Martin Luther King the antithesis of Trump

As the world reflects on the meaning of Martin Luther King Day in the age of Donald Trump, I am reminded of the Walmart killings in El Paso, Texas, in 2019. Twenty-two people were gunned down by a 21-year-old white supremacist who hated Hispanic immigrants and was inspired by the Christchurch massacre in New Zealand.

Dr King dedicated his life to fighting the hatred sowed by people like Trump and his zealot friends. Such demagogues thrive on falsehoods and divisions. Trump lied about Covid-19 and does not care about lives lost. White nationalists thrived during the years Trump was in the White House. He was their oxygen.

As we say goodbye to the pain of the past four years we remember what Dr King fought for. Love transcends colour. In his New York Times best-seller, The Assault On Reason, former US vice-president Al Gore wrote: “Fear is the most powerful enemy of reason ... when reason itself is under assault, American democracy it put at risk ... today reason is under assault by forces using more sophisticated techniques: propaganda, psychology, electronic mass media”.

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane

Via e-mail

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.