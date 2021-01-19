Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Israel violates convention over vaccines for Palestine

Israel, as the occupying power, is ‘responsible for prophylactic and preventive measures ... to combat the spread of contagious diseases’

19 January 2021 - 17:56
A man poses after receiving a Covid-19 vaccination at a temporary healthcare maintenance organisation at an underground parking lot in Givatayim Mall, near Tel Aviv, Israel, January 19 2021.
A man poses after receiving a Covid-19 vaccination at a temporary healthcare maintenance organisation at an underground parking lot in Givatayim Mall, near Tel Aviv, Israel, January 19 2021. Picture: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD

Israel, as the occupying power, is responsible under international humanitarian law for the promotion and protection of the human rights of not only the Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank, but also of the Syrians in the Golan Heights. 

Thus, no amount of sophistry will help Allan Wolman convince us that Israel has no obligation to provide Covid-19 vaccines to those under the yoke of its occupation. (“Yet more anti-Semitism, this time over vaccines”, January 15) 

Specifically, article 56 of the Fourth Geneva Convention of 1949 clearly states that “the occupying power has the duty of ensuring and maintaining, with the co-operation of national and local authorities, the medical and hospital establishments and services, public health and hygiene in the occupied territory, with particular reference to the adoption and application of the prophylactic and preventive measures necessary to combat the spread of contagious diseases and epidemics”. 

The sad irony of Israel’s brazen violation of the provisions of this convention is that, as a direct result of the atrocities perpetrated by Nazis before and during World War 2, humanitarian law was revised and strengthened to give greater protection to people under occupation. As a signatory to this convention, Israel is obliged to carry out all its provisions. 

Calling the justified condemnation of Israel’s failure to provide Covid-19 vaccines to those under its occupation antisemitism must be dismissed with the contempt it deserves. 

Gunvant Govindjee 
Ormonde

