LETTER: Don’t blame high tides for lack of water

I read with great interest Thando Dlomo’s letter regarding the supply of water in Ethekwini (“Water staff everywhere and not a drop to drink”, January 17).

I have a property in Shelly beach (Ugo municipality) and we have the same problem there.

We have a bloated civil service in this country that is quite happy to receive huge salaries but have little understanding of essential service delivery. There are no accountable managers in these organisations, and the blame is quickly shifted to striking unions, sabotage and, of course, the lack of money. The expertise that should be present is just non-existent.

Our tap water is often full of impurities due to huge amounts of suspended solids and dissolved organic matter. Not to mention sewage contamination from time to time. This is, of course, when we get water. During December and earlier in January we had periods of three days or more on a number of occasions when there was not a drop of municipal water available.

No wonder holidaymakers are making a ghost town of Margate and its surrounds. They vote with their feet. Tourists have traditionally supported the local economy, but nobody seems to care.

I agree with Dlomo’s assertion that we have too many fat-cats in our government service who have no real interest in a career but rather position themselves to milk the system of patronage at the expense of ratepayers. If the municipality was run using sound business principles, such as customer first, not many of the staff would survive the scrutiny of key performance indicators.

I have even heard the excuse of high-tide flooding the inlets of the water treatment plants, which I contend is absolute rubbish. High tides are as old as the earth. It is only in the past five or six years that we have had these problems. There is no proactive maintenance taking place and, dare I say it, no active interest.

Rod Parker

Edenvale

