LETTER: SA should make its own vaccines

We have the scientists — and Covid-19 shots are a profitable business

18 January 2021 - 16:58
President Cyril Ramaphosa is complaining about vaccine nationalism and that the EU and US are hoarding large quantities of vaccines to use for their citizens.

I sincerely believe Ramaphosa does not understand the world and how it functions in relation to rich nations and poor nations. In the first place, the countries he says are hoarding vaccines are the manufacturers of these vaccines.

Second, they did not manufacture these vaccines to help poor countries. They manufactured them first to save themselves from Covid-19 and any new waves that may occur, and then to sell the remaining vaccines at a profit to poor countries (the survival of the fittest principle).

The vaccines are a profitable business. Ramaphosa and his government must wake up to this fact. The World Health Organisation’s call for an end to bilateral deals to acquire vaccine stocks is a pipe dream.

The best solution is for our country to invest in the production of our own vaccines and not always cry that we are being discriminated against. We have the scientists; all we lack is a forward-thinking government.

Anda Mbikwana 
Via e-mail

WHO head on ‘catastrophic moral failure’ of vaccine distribution

Makers and countries urged to spread doses more fairly
World
2 hours ago

DA threatens to go to court if full details of vaccine rollout plan are not provided

DA leader John Steenhuisen says President Cyril Ramaphosa has made ‘vague promises’ about vaccine deliveries
National
1 hour ago

How SA’s vaccine efforts compare with other African countries

Egypt leads the way due to early action to secure doses and pre-existing manufacturing capacity, research shows
Opinion
1 day ago

