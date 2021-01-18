LETTER: Oh, for a team of national unity

If team ANC wants to win the battle against Covid, crime and corruption and for political, social and economic stability in SA, it needs a change of strategy. And it needs its captain to show some real leadership qualities.

It seems as if all President Cyril Ramaphosa’s team has in its armoury is to mindlessly kick for touch, unwilling or unable to plan, think ahead, make rational decisions and implement a winning strategy.

As captain he appears unable to inspire and unite members of his own team, stop them arguing among themselves and get them to break the line against uncompromising trade unions and public servants. His ace leader of the pack is often caught offside, but is never carded.

His tall front-line champion is not even on the field taking responsibility for what he was picked for. He’s wandering bravely on the beach with his headgear and bodyguards. His vice-captain sits on the bench grinning foolishly and making excuses as his team underperforms in every aspect of their bankrupt game.

His little scrumhalf rants and raves but does little to control the flow of the match and the back line mostly just drops the ball. The elderly lady coach relies on withholding tobacco and alcohol to solve all the teams’ failings.

The opposition are in a muddle, with the DA not even sure who its captain is and unable to see different colours on the field, and the EFF only has one move up its sleeve and that is to play the racecard in those rare moments when it decides to show up and participate in the game.

In the absence of a current viable alternative, the spectators, the SA public, should want the ANC to be a winning team and for Ramaphosa to be the man of the match. But they wish in vain as he leads the team stumbling towards a national tragedy.

It is time for the SA electorate to reject this hopeless side and back a team made up of the best players we have available from all sides. A team of national unity for SA is not just an option, it is a necessity. Captain Ramaphosa has the ability to forge such a team. He just needs the courage.

David Gant

Kenilworth

