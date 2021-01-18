Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Enough of the ANC

South Africans should protest as during the Zuma must go campaign

18 January 2021 - 16:41
How long is the nation-at-large going to swallow the goings-on of the ANC government? When are we going to show these corrupt and incompetent leaders that ordinary, law-abiding South Africans have had enough of being led by the nose with the coronavirus as the excuse?

The ultimate question: how can we show our dissatisfaction in a civilised and tangible way? One way would be to take to the streets in every city and town with banners spelling out the deep feelings of communities-at-large — similar to the “Zuma must go” campaign.

Picture the scene: thousands of South Africans wearing masks and keeping a safe social distance (monitored by appointed marshals). It would send out a clear message that we as a nation can protest and obey the rules — and that we don’t need the government’s farcical, impractical and illogical laws to prevent the spread of the virus.

How do we start the ball rolling? Opposition parties should put heads and infrastructure together, come up with a date and mobilise their members as catalyst. April 1? Let’s show the ANC up as the fool. But let’s not wait for the local government elections. There’s already a hint they may not take place — again the pandemic is the excuse.

Cliff Buchler 
George

