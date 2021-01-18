Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Bailouts for individuals should be taxed too

18 January 2021 - 16:50
Judge Dennis Davis. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
I am in agreement with Nathan Cheiman and judge Dennis Davis (Ferraris in Clifton: hints of pernicious tax evasion”, January 12, and “Corruption on four wheels”, January 14.) Both sides work hand-in-hand because the looting enriches certain people without them having to pay tax on their gains.

When one considers that all taxes are paid by individuals in some guise or other, and knowing that such taxes are being looted, (stolen by politically connected individuals), the individuals paying the taxes develop an aversion towards paying tax in the first place. This weakens tax morality.

The good individuals read on almost a daily basis that “supporters” have come to the rescue of someone who has had to raise bail, pay fines and so on. All such help from supporters (seeing the authorities know about such amounts) should immediately be investigated to establish where the money came from, and the receiver of the support should be taxed on the amounts received, because it constitutes income.

Alternatively, if it is “donated” it should be taxed as a donation. The donors should be liable for the donations tax and taxed accordingly (20%).

Another question arises. When a looter buys a luxury vehicle, does he or she walk into the dealership with a sack of cash? Does the dealership report this to the Financial Intelligence Agency (as required by the Financial Intelligence Centre Act) as a suspicious transaction?

If it comes through a bank, someone ought to follow the money, surely? Somewhere in the loop the ball is being dropped.

As an taxpayer since 1969, all of these things are disconcerting. We need a government and a leader who has the political will to terminate these evil happenings.

John Johnston
Via e-mail

