LETTER: Water staff everywhere and not a drop to drink

EThekwini water & sanitation has dismally failed Durban’s residents. The irony is that the unit boasts a bloated staff and salary component with a “maintenance division” that doesn’t seem to be doing what it is supposed to.

Let’s break down the unit’s structure and salaries as it relates to the current “man-made drought”. There is a head of water & sanitation, seven deputy heads of water & sanitation and four strategic project executives, together earning about R30m per annum.

Under one of the deputy heads, the water & sanitation engineering division has about 200 staff, with four senior managers, cumulatively earning about R6m per annum.

The senior managers have eight to 10 managers under them, earning a total of about R8m per annum, with a specialist division known as “water planning” whose duty it is to plan for unforeseen circumstances such as the current water shortage.

This division has about 10 engineers, senior engineers, chief engineers and specialist professional engineers as well as about five technicians and senior technicians, who all earn highly inflated, above-market salaries and “scarce skill” market retainer allowances, in some instances double their salaries. Together they cost the city about R20m per annum.

The water operations department has almost 2,500 staff with three senior managers and one manager, who together earn about R6.5m per annum.

The section has five more managers and about 15 technologists and senior professional technologists, who together earn about R20m per annum.

The salary bill just for those employees who are responsible for the current “drought” amounts to almost R150m per annum. But does a single one of these officials care a jot about us as residents when we do not have water, as now? I think not. The term “gravy train” must be flushed down the drain; the new term is “water train”.

Thando Dlomo

Durban

