LETTER: Reject cellphone tax to fund SABC

Outdated, command economy thinking permeates various spheres of the government. The draft white paper on the audio and audiovisual content services policy framework, published by communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, aims to require South Africans to pay a TV licence fee for viewing “broadcasting services”, for which it broadens the definition to include streaming services whether on a TV set or a phone.

The apparent goal of the broader definition is increased revenue collection to aid the ailing SABC. After decades of administrative and financial mismanagement, the government wants to step in on behalf of yet another state-owned enterprise (SOE) and reallocate precious resources, while ignoring those entitled to welfare grants, who must now go without.

From December, the SABC needed about R700m for a proposed bailout. This amount will need to come from increased tax collection and from other departments and priorities, such as education, police services, and sanitation. Far be it from the SABC having to succeed or fail on its own merits, and turn a profit.

Amid a pandemic, should a government not be focused on helping lower- and middle-income citizens who are struggling? To now contemplate an added licence (a tax, in effect) is not just misguided but cruel. Has due consideration been given to the possible negative effects on consumers of digital content — be it accessing forms of information, or watching videos and series?

Is there perhaps an assumption that “poor people” do not have smartphones? Repeated bailouts will not cure fundamental structural and incentive problems that plague SOEs. Ever-dwindling financial resources, which should be allocated to basic service delivery for lower-income South Africans, will be wasted on doomed projects.

Chris Hattingh

Free Market Foundation

