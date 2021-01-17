Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Let’s start talking about population control

17 January 2021 - 19:32
People walk down a street in Bogota, Colombia, January 7 2021. Picture: REUTERS/LUISA GONZALEZ
People walk down a street in Bogota, Colombia, January 7 2021. Picture: REUTERS/LUISA GONZALEZ

Your editorial on the destruction of the environment made for sobering reading and raises alarm over the very real danger facing the world (“Finance firms wake up to biodiversity decline risks”, January 14).

The facts are not in dispute. However, the issue is that declining resources are, in reality, due to a rapidly rising global population. Though mentioned by you, this was not addressed.

David Attenborough recently stated that population numbers should be controlled. Ventures such as Natural Capital, which you report on, might indeed succeed in slowing the rate of resource depletion, but will in no way reverse it.

The only real answer is that consumption has to decrease. But how? By population control? This is a hugely difficult subject, but without debate and in the face of ongoing denialism of this real issue, the objective of resource-use reduction will be impossible to achieve.

David Sykes
Via e-mail

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Natural Capital alliance targets $10bn by 2022 to invest in nature

New strategy is to allocate capital to companies that harness or preserve basic resources and the environment
Companies
6 days ago

Flying less tops list of steps people consider taking to mitigate climate change

Survey shows 43% of Europeans, 40% of Americans and 65% of Chinese will try to avoid air travel
World
6 days ago

Playing the carbon tax system far more lucrative than ignoring it

Companies should learn the intricacies of the regime if they want to benefit from it
Opinion
1 month ago

G20 leaders urge countries not to lose sight of climate goals

President Cyril Ramaphosa backs the Paris accord and calls for mitigation efforts to be accompanied by support for countries affected by climate ...
World
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
LUKANYO MNYANDA: With SA having relegated itself ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The state of the ANC
Opinion / Columnists
3.
Mohammad Karaan was united practical experience ...
Opinion
4.
CARTOON: SA’s Covid spirit animals
Opinion
5.
JOHN STEENHUISEN: ANC has dropped the vaccine ...
Opinion

Related Articles

RONAK GOPALDAS: What lies ahead for Africa in 2021?

Features / Africa

Forecasting the world in 2021

Opinion

EDITORIAL: Finance firms wake up to biodiversity decline risks

Opinion / Editorials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.