LETTER: Let’s start talking about population control

Your editorial on the destruction of the environment made for sobering reading and raises alarm over the very real danger facing the world (“Finance firms wake up to biodiversity decline risks”, January 14).

The facts are not in dispute. However, the issue is that declining resources are, in reality, due to a rapidly rising global population. Though mentioned by you, this was not addressed.

David Attenborough recently stated that population numbers should be controlled. Ventures such as Natural Capital, which you report on, might indeed succeed in slowing the rate of resource depletion, but will in no way reverse it.

The only real answer is that consumption has to decrease. But how? By population control? This is a hugely difficult subject, but without debate and in the face of ongoing denialism of this real issue, the objective of resource-use reduction will be impossible to achieve.

David Sykes

Via e-mail

