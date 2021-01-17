Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Criticism of government’s Covid-19 efforts is misplaced

17 January 2021 - 19:31
Picture: 123RF/DAVID IZQUIERDO ROGER
Peter Bruce and John Steenhuisen’s comments refer (“Shots in the dark: SA’s vaccine ‘plan’ a messy fantasy” and “ANC has dropped the vaccine ball — we will all have to pick it up”, January 13). I find myself in a state of despair over the attitude some people seem to have towards the government’s Covid vaccination plans. I’m wondering whether certain opinion-makers would be happier if the government stumbled and failed rather than succeeded with its plans, while the nation needs everyone’s support to meet the aims of the programme.

This is not peculiar to SA; it is popular worldwide to make fun of the steps national governments have taken to fight Covid.

I am grateful for the seriousness with which President Cyril Ramaphosa and his cabinet have taken the pandemic. We also have the good fortune of having a health minister who is an actual doctor and has spoken truthfully and directly about the pandemic. SA has not had to listen to the confused messages of the likes of US President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The government has assembled different levels of experts, from business to religion and science, to help guide cabinet decisions. We’ve read about some of their disputes, but there is an attempt to make the right decisions — everyone worldwide is working with the unknown.

The truth is that with this pandemic no-one has all the right answers. And while certain specific regulations might seem silly and unnecessary, governments have to make decisions they hope will slow the spread of the disease, keep people out of hospitals so the health-care system can cope, and try to reduce the number of deaths. These decisions have had to be made in the context of a severely struggling economy.

The disease has been coming closer and closer to our friends and family, and snooty comments about government initiatives will not improve the situation. We are all in this together.

Robert Taylor
Via e-mail

