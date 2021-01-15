LETTER: Yet more anti-Semitism, this time over vaccines

Once again, Israel is being demonised with the usual apartheid slights, this time relating to the Covid-19 vaccine and Israel’s success at first obtaining sufficient doses timeously, then distributing them to almost the entire population.

Suddenly, some newspapers, the UN human rights head and other “commentators” find reason to condemn something positive — nothing positive is allowed from Israel or a Jew.

A less well-publicised fact was that the scientific results of Israel’s quick and efficient vaccination programme will be shared with the manufacturers of the drugs, which is vitally important in measuring if such a programme will reduce the rapid infection rate. This is vital to establishing the effectiveness of the vaccine, which would be of invaluable benefit to the rest of the world.

It must be the first duty of Israel to immunise its own population, including its Arab citizens, who comprise over 20% of the population. Clearly it is not Israel’s responsibility to provide Palestine with the drug. Most civic functions including healthcare fall under the Palestinian Authority in terms of the Oslo Accord, but this is ignored by Israel’s critics.

That the vaccine was offered to the Palestinian Authority and rejected has been widely published, but ignored by those intent on finding fault and maligning anything from Israel.

If it is Israel’s responsibility provide vaccines to Palestine, surely it is Britain and the other wealthy countries — which have monopolised supplies for their own populations — to also ensure poor African countries receive the same stocks they have. But double standards abound when people are intent on turning the positive from Israel on its head.

It is common knowledge that the CEO of Pfizer is a Jew, the CEO of Moderna (another manufacturer of the vaccine) is from Israel, and the actual developer of the vaccine is also a Jew. So obviously anything good and positive coming from a Jew and Israel must be demonised, maligned and turned on its head as these hate-filled people cannot do anything but perpetuate anti-Semitism in whatever form they see fit.

Allan Wolman

Tel Aviv, Israel

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime phone number.