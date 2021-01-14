Opinion / Letters

LETTER: The US may become a second-class economy

For a supposedly new country, the US has some very old-fashioned ideas and even stranger election rituals

14 January 2021 - 16:38
Members of the Military Police sleep in the Dirksen Senate Office Building after the House voted to impeach US President Donald Trump in Washington, DC, US, January 14 2021. Picture: REUTERS/JOSHUA ROBERTS
Members of the Military Police sleep in the Dirksen Senate Office Building after the House voted to impeach US President Donald Trump in Washington, DC, US, January 14 2021. Picture: REUTERS/JOSHUA ROBERTS

A short while from now, when Donald Trump has gone back to his job as an innkeeper and Joe Biden is US president, we might view the current war in Washington as a storm in a tea cup.

The public punch-up was essentially due to a failure of policing. Had the Capitol cops not been asleep at the wheel it would have passed off as a spirited protest by Trump’s brainwashed supporters. Now it’s a constitutional crisis with everyone breathing fire and brimstone.

America will get over it. What strikes me, however, is the arcane and convoluted election process the US is engaged in almost constantly. With mid-term elections every two years and full-term every four, how can the government and its politicians look further that the next hustings?

We think of America as a young country but it has some very old-fashioned ideas that aren’t going to change anytime soon.

The 21st century will decide whether it regains its position as the leader of the free world or declines into a second-class economy dependent on Far East goods and technology.

Bernard Benson
Parklands

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

How a Trump tweet prompted one man to join the assault on the US Capitol

Brandon Fellows has no regrets about his participation, calling Capitol police officers ‘super-cool’, and has plans to return
World
2 days ago

Senate Republicans consider Trump impeachment trial as House deliberates

Second impeachment push gains Republican support after Capitol rampage by Trump supporters last week
World
22 hours ago

LETTER: Dictators will ride Trump’s wave of destruction for years to come

Joe Biden deserves credit for his calm and determined approach to restoring the credibility of the US
Opinion
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The state of the ANC
Opinion / Columnists
2.
ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: War in the South China Sea? All ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
JOHN STEENHUISEN: ANC has dropped the vaccine ...
Opinion
4.
PETER BRUCE: Shots in the dark: SA’s vaccine ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
GARTH THEUNISSEN: Steven Nathan’s hasty 10X exit ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

New York City to end all contracts with Trump Organisation after riot at Capitol

World / Americas

After a 17-year hiatus, Donald Trump got his death penalty back

World / Americas

Chaos, insurrection, violence — these are a few of Trump’s favourite things

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.