LETTER: The US may become a second-class economy

A short while from now, when Donald Trump has gone back to his job as an innkeeper and Joe Biden is US president, we might view the current war in Washington as a storm in a tea cup.

The public punch-up was essentially due to a failure of policing. Had the Capitol cops not been asleep at the wheel it would have passed off as a spirited protest by Trump’s brainwashed supporters. Now it’s a constitutional crisis with everyone breathing fire and brimstone.

America will get over it. What strikes me, however, is the arcane and convoluted election process the US is engaged in almost constantly. With mid-term elections every two years and full-term every four, how can the government and its politicians look further that the next hustings?

We think of America as a young country but it has some very old-fashioned ideas that aren’t going to change anytime soon.

The 21st century will decide whether it regains its position as the leader of the free world or declines into a second-class economy dependent on Far East goods and technology.

Bernard Benson

Parklands

