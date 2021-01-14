Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Small business must be engine room for job creation

14 January 2021 - 17:26
A worker sews face masks in Johannesburg. Picture: ALAISTER RUSSELL/THE SUNDAY TIMES
A worker sews face masks in Johannesburg. Picture: ALAISTER RUSSELL/THE SUNDAY TIMES

Gideon du Plessis's article was an interesting and accurate roundup of the labour relations outlook for the coming year, but it is important to also look at the small business sector, which is largely un-unionised (“Covid-19 set to dictate labour relations in 2021", January 13 2021).

Small business has to be the engine room for job creation this year. Both the government and the private sector have no choice but to look to ways of creating jobs in the SMME sector. Already the government has relented by giving the sector a bit of breathing space in the forthcoming employment equity rules and regulations. I strongly believe there will be a push from the private sector for further deregulation in the SMME field.

Michael Bagraim, MP, DA labour spokesperson

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

GIDEON DU PLESSIS: Covid-19 set to dictate labour relations in 2021

With retrenchments looming and pay increases squeezed, employers will have to find a way to keep union expectations in check
Opinion
1 day ago

Recruiters adopt new tactics to adapt to Covid-19 workplaces

Potential rewards await those recruiters able to adapt to social-distancing restrictions and spot areas of the economy offering post-Covid-19 ...
World
4 hours ago

Ban on liquor sales will kill many small craft breweries, warns association

The industry has applied for deferment of payment of excise duties until the ban is lifted
National
1 day ago

Why we should repatriate hi-tech skills to rebuild SA’s economy

Offshoring removes the need and incentive to upskill existing employees or train our millions of unemployed people
Opinion
2 days ago

ILO report highlights poor working conditions of homeworkers

UN labour agency notes that people working from home often earn far less than office-based staff – 25% lower in the case of SA
World
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The state of the ANC
Opinion / Columnists
2.
ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: War in the South China Sea? All ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
JOHN STEENHUISEN: ANC has dropped the vaccine ...
Opinion
4.
PETER BRUCE: Shots in the dark: SA’s vaccine ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
GARTH THEUNISSEN: Steven Nathan’s hasty 10X exit ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

The state says it has the money, but SMMEs say they can’t access it

Opinion

Small businesses band together to drive economic recovery

National

Tardy payment is killing SMEs and jobs

Opinion

ANN BERNSTEIN: Government’s good intentions for informal sector have fallen by ...

Opinion

SMMEs are the way forward and need all the help they can get

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.