LETTER: Small business must be engine room for job creation

Gideon du Plessis's article was an interesting and accurate roundup of the labour relations outlook for the coming year, but it is important to also look at the small business sector, which is largely un-unionised (“Covid-19 set to dictate labour relations in 2021", January 13 2021).

Small business has to be the engine room for job creation this year. Both the government and the private sector have no choice but to look to ways of creating jobs in the SMME sector. Already the government has relented by giving the sector a bit of breathing space in the forthcoming employment equity rules and regulations. I strongly believe there will be a push from the private sector for further deregulation in the SMME field.

Michael Bagraim, MP, DA labour spokesperson

