Opinion / Letters

LETTER: SA needs a cogent plan for economy and vaccine transparency

14 January 2021 - 16:41
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS

The extreme tardiness of our government in obtaining Covid-19 vaccine supplies will result in an extended period of rising infections and more deaths extending well into the third quarter of 2021, a good six months after most of the world will have gained some measure of control over the virus.

The government needs to come clean, admit major policy errors, have proper question-and-answer briefings, and present a cogent plan. Is it intent on closing the economy and social mobility for the whole of 2021? Will it continue to extend the state of disaster month by month, with no explanation as to what is intended to be achieved so that actual outcomes can be compared? Is it cognisant of the fact that this will kill the economy and all jobs in our country?

The present lockdown has precisely what aim, and when will that aim be achieved? It will not stop the spread of the virus but should slow it down, which will hopefully have the effect of reducing the burden on our hospitals and primary carers. But the lockdown also puts in peril the existence of many businesses and causes tragic social and mental pressures. Unless it is achieving precise objectives it almost certainly comes with too high a price tag for our fragile country.

President Cyril Ramaphosa needs to tell us precisely what the plans are and how they will be achieved. Tell us how government is going to manage the tsunami of job losses, tax revenues falling further off an already much-eroded cliff, and the plan to resolve all these issues.

It is not just that we live in a supposed democracy — more than this, for any plan to succeed it needs buy-in from us all, which will be elusive as long as there is no sign of a coherent policy.

Jon Quirk, Hoedspruit

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Talks on more Ters relief ‘positive’ as business and labour press for action

Talks are under way in Nedlac to protect workers affected by the tightening of lockdown regulations
National
1 day ago

LETTER: Beaches are the safest place to be right now

Don’t make arbitrary laws that people resent if you want co-operation
Opinion
1 day ago

More hardship ahead for citizens as home affairs suspends services

Department to halt issuing of identity documents and passports over Covid-19; all deaths to be registered at hospitals
National
1 day ago

This is how dire the ban on alcohol has been for retailers

Massmart, owner of Makro and Game, estimated it lost R2.3bn in alcohol sales in the first ban and R1.1bn in the second ban
Companies
1 day ago

SA accused of brutality and xenophobia during lockdown

Human Rights Watch says the police and army often turned a blind eye to attacks on foreigners
National
21 hours ago

Poor manufacturing data points to difficult recovery for SA

The 3.5% year-on-year decline in output for November came before a renewed wave of Covid-19 infections and deeper lockdown measures
Economy
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The state of the ANC
Opinion / Columnists
2.
ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: War in the South China Sea? All ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
JOHN STEENHUISEN: ANC has dropped the vaccine ...
Opinion
4.
PETER BRUCE: Shots in the dark: SA’s vaccine ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
GARTH THEUNISSEN: Steven Nathan’s hasty 10X exit ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

EDITORIAL: Vaccine strategy does not inspire hope

Opinion / Editorials

GIDEON DU PLESSIS: Covid-19 set to dictate labour relations in 2021

Opinion / Columnists

LETTER: State must launch vaccine education programme

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Sahpra should give nod to ivermectin

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Persuading anti-vaxxers may be as important as securing supplies

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.