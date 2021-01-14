Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Persuading anti-vaxxers may be as important as securing supplies

Refusing to have vaccinations is now the 10th-biggest medical emergency in the world

14 January 2021 - 15:15
Picture: 123RF/LUIS CARCELLER
Picture: 123RF/LUIS CARCELLER

Refusing to have vaccinations is now the 10th-biggest medical emergency in the world. Could the SA government’s tardiness in ordering Covid-19 vaccines have been due, at least in part, to pockets of anti-vaxxers within government structures?

While it is easy to say “I won’t be vaccinated” when there is no vaccine available and the infections are happening on “the other side of town”, current surveys suggest the take-up might be as low as 50%. If this happened — and President Cyril Ramaphosa is clearly alarmed by the possibility — herd immunity would not be achieved.

As we have already heard our chief justice say some very strange things about the Covid-19 vaccine, persuading enough people to take it in time may be just as crucial as securing sufficient supplies.

James Cunningham, Camps Bay

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Public participation is crucial to vaccine rollout

The government must work with citizens and civil society to ensure no-one is left out of the process
Opinion
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: ANC loonies spread vaccine distrust

If Ramaphosa wants to show these rules aren’t just empty words that don’t apply to the elite, comrades in his own party, should be feeling the sting ...
Opinion
12 hours ago

Vaccines for SA: Better late than never

Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement of an additional 20-million doses of a Covid vaccine — on top of 1.5-million already secured — is welcome news, if ...
Features
12 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The state of the ANC
Opinion / Columnists
2.
ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: War in the South China Sea? All ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
JOHN STEENHUISEN: ANC has dropped the vaccine ...
Opinion
4.
PETER BRUCE: Shots in the dark: SA’s vaccine ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
GARTH THEUNISSEN: Steven Nathan’s hasty 10X exit ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

‘World’s biggest vaccination drive’ to begin in India on Saturday

World / Asia

JOHN STEENHUISEN: ANC has dropped the vaccine ball — we will all have to pick ...

Opinion

Brazil finds Sinovac’s vaccine efficacy well below earlier findings

World / Americas

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.