LETTER: Persuading anti-vaxxers may be as important as securing supplies

Refusing to have vaccinations is now the 10th-biggest medical emergency in the world. Could the SA government’s tardiness in ordering Covid-19 vaccines have been due, at least in part, to pockets of anti-vaxxers within government structures?

While it is easy to say “I won’t be vaccinated” when there is no vaccine available and the infections are happening on “the other side of town”, current surveys suggest the take-up might be as low as 50%. If this happened — and President Cyril Ramaphosa is clearly alarmed by the possibility — herd immunity would not be achieved.

As we have already heard our chief justice say some very strange things about the Covid-19 vaccine, persuading enough people to take it in time may be just as crucial as securing sufficient supplies.

James Cunningham, Camps Bay

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.