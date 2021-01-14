LETTER: Closing all SA beaches turns good citizens into criminals

I refer to Jeremy Gordon’s letter on Covid-19 and beach bans (“Beaches are the safest place to be right now,” January 13). We live in a small village on the South Coast of KwaZulu-Natal. The beach here is expansive and stretches for more than 5kms.

Outside the holiday seasons it is deserted, and one is able to walk for kilometres without coming within 100m of anyone else. During peak holiday times it is a little more busy, but one is still able to pitch an umbrella 20m to 30m away from the next umbrella.

This is an airborne virus transmitted most easily through microscopic particles in crowded and enclosed locations. Out on the beach there is zero risk of being infected provided one observes social distancing. This should be the criterion for using the beach, instead of the sledgehammer approach of closing all beaches.

The closing of beaches turns law-abiding citizens into criminals because we refuse to respect an arbitrary law that is not science based and that unnecessarily limits our constitutional right to freedom of movement.

Laurence Erasmus, Via e-mail

