Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Future offices will have more breathing space

The ‘open plan’ mantra of office design does not mean good ventilation

13 January 2021 - 13:51
Picture: 123RF/RAWPIXEL
Picture: 123RF/RAWPIXEL

You can tell by the low traffic volumes on Johannesburg’s arterial roads at peak hours that people are not in a hurry to get back to their offices. And you can’t blame them.

The new glassy structures of Sandton and Rosebank are sealed containers; you can’t open a window for fresh air. Everyone is breathing the same air, which is supplied by central air conditioning. If a virus gets into the system it can circulate rapidly and it would be very difficult to get it out.

For the past few decades the mantra for office design has been “open plan”. This arrangement has people sitting close to each other without dividing walls. It has brought down the area on an office floor from 20m² per person to 10m² or less. However, the coronavirus and its stepchild, social-distancing, have turned open plan on its head and left us with the problem of how to design office buildings in future.

The future of the stand-alone office building is in doubt. More likely is office space as part of a mixed-use development, including residential, retail and fitness. Also, there is likely to be less demand for office space in future given that a percentage of workers will now be working permanently from home.

Sectional title office units with direct entrances from outside and with their own air-handling systems are likely to be preferred. Also, offices situated in office parks where buildings are separated from each other by landscaping. Buildings with windows and sliding doors that open to the outside and to fresh air.

Ivan Schlapobersky, Via e-mail

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime phone number.

PODCAST | How to manage working remotely more efficiently

Working remotely in SA means having to contend with load-shedding, too
National
1 day ago

WFH has reconfigured real estate, and malls may lose out

Working from home has split property assets into the good, bad and ugly, as staying fit at home and eating at home also become the norm
Opinion
3 weeks ago

Working from home in US sees increase in cyberattacks

Phishing attacks against dispersed office networks increased almost 100% in the first half of 2020
World
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The state of the ANC
Opinion / Columnists
2.
DENNIS DAVIS: Ferraris in Clifton: hints of ...
Opinion
3.
EDITORIAL: Vaccine strategy does not inspire hope
Opinion / Editorials
4.
ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: War in the South China Sea? All ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
LETTER: Sahpra should give nod to ivermectin
Opinion / Letters

Related Articles

Organisational ethics likely to remain high on the agenda after the pandemic

Opinion

The office isn’t going away, but nor are working from home and hot-desking

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.