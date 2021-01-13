LETTER: Dictators will ride Trump’s wave of destruction for years to come time

One is tempted to rejoice over what is happening to Donald Trump after predicting it for four years. However, it is too sad a situation for jubilation. Democracy across the globe will suffer due to this. Dictators will ride the wave he created for a long time.

The truth will continue playing second fiddle for some time to come. The distrust, intolerance, fear and division Trump sowed will not disappear overnight. The accepted values under previous presidents will have to be rebuilt over time.

In the meantime, Joe Biden deserves credit for his calm and determined approach to restoring the credibility of the US, to restoring the unity of the nation and rebuilding trust in democracy and democratic institutions in the US.

Biden’s actions speak louder than his words. The diversity of his appointments in terms of race and gender mean that for the first time ever the US looks like the world in which we live. That, more than anything else, makes me optimistic about the road ahead.

Dawie Jacobs

Sterrewag

