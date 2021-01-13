Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Dictators will ride Trump’s wave of destruction for years to come time

Joe Biden deserves credit for his calm and determined approach to restoring the credibility of the US

13 January 2021 - 16:14
US President Donald Trump. Picture: REUTERS
US President Donald Trump. Picture: REUTERS

One is tempted to rejoice over what is happening to Donald Trump after predicting it for four years. However, it is too sad a situation for jubilation. Democracy across the globe will suffer due to this. Dictators will ride the wave he created for a long time.

The truth will continue playing second fiddle for some time to come. The distrust, intolerance, fear and division Trump sowed will not disappear overnight. The accepted values under previous presidents will have to be rebuilt over time.

In the meantime, Joe Biden deserves credit for his calm and determined approach to restoring the credibility of the US, to restoring the unity of the nation and rebuilding trust in democracy and democratic institutions in the US.

Biden’s actions speak louder than his words. The diversity of his appointments in terms of race and gender mean that for the first time ever the US looks like the world in which we live. That, more than anything else, makes me optimistic about the road ahead.

Dawie Jacobs
Sterrewag

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

This is what will happen if Donald Trump is impeached again

House Democrats plan to accuse Trump of inciting the ‘lawless action’ that took place at the Capitol on January 6
World
1 day ago

What does Twitter’s suspension of Donald Trump mean for Jack Dorsey?

Analysts say the effect of the ban on Dorsey's standing with investors will hinge on whether the move weighs on Twitter’s longer-term growth prospects
Companies
55 minutes ago

WATCH: What a Trump impeachment would mean for the US?

Retired US diplomat Brooks Spector talks to Business Day TV about Donald Trump’s possible impeachment
World
1 day ago

Deutsche Bank finally cuts ties with Donald Trump after Capitol assault

The bank, Trump’s most important lender, has been looking for a way to break ties with him, and the violence by his supporters was the final straw
Companies
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The state of the ANC
Opinion / Columnists
2.
DENNIS DAVIS: Ferraris in Clifton: hints of ...
Opinion
3.
EDITORIAL: Vaccine strategy does not inspire hope
Opinion / Editorials
4.
ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: War in the South China Sea? All ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
STEVEN FRIEDMAN: Vaccination is not going to be ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.